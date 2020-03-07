Warrant reveals substitute teacher ID’s and keys to Monterey H.S. taken in burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas — Luis Munoz, 21, was arrested Thursday afternoon for burglary of a building according to online jail records. Munoz had already been publicly named by Lubbock ISD police as being involved in three separate burglaries of Monterey High School.

An arrest warrant, which was made available on Friday, provided new information.

On Monday, school officials discovered there had been a break-in over the weekend. Someone had ransacked the desk of an assistant principal. Other areas of the school had also been burglarized also, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant listed items stolen as: Rayban sunglasses, Texas Tech jacket, headphones, cologne, duffel bag, 34 substitute teacher ID badges, and 34 keys to access Monterey High School (normally set aside for substitute teachers).

The warrant said there was surveillance video of two suspects roaming the halls just after midnight on Monday morning.

Based on the surveillance video, police suspected Munoz. Police found him at an apartment in the 3500 block of 50th Street.

An officer showed Munoz surveillance images. Munoz mumbled it wasn’t him, according to the warrant. But the officer said yes it was. The officer also said the school needed the stolen property back.

Munoz retrieved ID badges and keys. He handed them over to the officer, according to the warrant.

A police report said he was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor warrant from Lubbock Police and then re-arrested Thursday for the burglary charge.

No names of other suspects were listed in the warrant.

On Tuesday, Lubbock ISD released a statement and surveillance images. The statement said there were burglaries on January 12, February 15, and March 2, 2020. Munoz was connected by LISD’s statement to all three.