LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant provided new information Friday morning into the deadly shooting of Joseph Burks, 28, at the Angelwitch Cabaret on March 9 in Lubbock County. The warrant revealed the suspect, Kennon Charles Shaw, 51, was not only accused of shooting Burks but also fired a gun at the club manager and missed.

Shaw was arrested March 16 in Austin. He was then transferred and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday, according to jail records.

The warrant, obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, said, “The surveillance video shows the altercation between the suspect and Joseph Burks.”

“The video shows the suspect firing a shot and Burks going down to the floor. The suspect then fires another shot at the club manager, who was not struck by the bullet,” the warrant said. “The suspect then walks out of the club and departs the club in his vehicle, a silver or light gold Lincoln Town Car with a paper buyers tag, with another male.”

Burks was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The warrant did not confirm the nature of the altercation between Shaw and Burks.

However, shortly after the murder, the family said Shaw came into the Angelwitch Cabaret, which describes itself on social media as an upscale gentlemen’s club, with a regular customer. The family said Shaw was acting “inappropriate” with the dancers, and Burks was simply doing his job by asking Shaw to leave.

Related Stories

The warrant said investigators talked to witnesses and came to believe Shaw was the shooter. Previous court records showed Shaw had an arrest and conviction for drug possession.

“A booking photo of Shaw matched the suspect seen in the surveillance video,” the warrant said. Officers went to his home and found a light gold Lincoln Town Car with a paper buyer’s tag.

Shaw remained in the LCDC Friday in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Click here to comment, react or share on our Facebook page.