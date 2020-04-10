Warrant says fight, stolen marijuana led to double murder in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Thursday announced arrests in the murder of two people in the 2100 block of 49th Street.

Ricky Darnell Clardy, Jr., 20, of Lubbock was arrested on April 6 for arson, then charged on Wednesday with murder. Malachi Lamar Gibson, 18, of Lubbock was arrested Thursday and also charged with murder.

Janda Lee Roberson, 18, of Abernathy was charged with class A misdemeanor – specifically, failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury.

An arrest warrant said, “On April 4th, 2020 at approximately 01:39 hours. the Lubbock Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance at 2107 49th Street #D. The caller stated that subjects were outside of her front door attempting to break the door down. While officers were being dispatched, the caller stated that gun shots were being fired.”

The warrant said, “Officers located multiple individuals at the residence including four victims with gunshot wounds. Michael Bean, Mia Altamirano, and [two others] were transported to local hospitals for their gunshot wounds. Michael Bean and Mia Altamirano succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased.”

What Led Up to the Shooting

The warrant said Bean punched a man by the name of Omar Wright earlier that evening. Bean, Altamirando and two others took some of Wright’s marijuana before they left him, according to the warrant.

Gibson found out and was angry.

That’s when he and Clardy went to the residence on 49th Street. Roberson later admitted she was the one who drove Gibson and Clardy to the residence. She also sent a text message to someone less than 20 minutes after the shooting to say Clardy shot four people.

Police found Gibson later and talked him. The warrant said he lied to police about where he was. But he later admitted to getting a call from Wright and getting angry about what happened to Wright. He admitted he was there.

Police found Clardy. He also lied to police about where he was and what he was doing, according to the warrant. Clardy told police he took Xanax and fell asleep. But police checked his story against his Facebook history and found he was not asleep.

Based on witness statements and a surveillance video from nearby, police believe Clardy shot the victims.

Current Status of Clardy, Gibson & Roberson

Clardy was held Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $600,000 plus a parole violation.

Gibson was also held in the detention center, but his bond was not listed on the jail roster Thursday evening.

Roberson was held on a $75,000 bond.