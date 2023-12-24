LUBBOCK, Texas — Use the video player above to watch the Miracles Christmas parade in its entirety here
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/24/23)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC)– Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for the week. The Better Business Bureau is working to stop people who may be using COVID-19 money for the wrong reasons. Also, we sat down with Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec about what the next 100 years will […]
One person hurt in Sunday shooting, Lubbock Police …
Person found with serious injuries in Central LBK
LUBBOCK, Texas — A person with serious injuries was found near Avenue S and 21st Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police said the officers were called to the area for a check subject call just before 3:20 p.m. The cause of the injuries was not made immediately available by […]
Bryan’s Steakhouse reopens its doors months after …
LUBBOCK, Texas — Bryan’s Steakhouse officially reopened its doors to the Lubbock community on Saturday nine months after a grill fire. The Lubbock steakhouse was forced to close for an extended period after suffering damage from a structure started by a grill in March. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the building underwent a partial demolition so repairs […]
Teen with ‘unintentional’ gunshot wound taken to …
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old showed up at University Medical Center on Friday with serious injuries after suffering from an “unintentional self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said it was called to UMC at around 12:45 p.m. after the teen arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. Lubbock Police said in […]
Texas Tech University System marks record enrollment …
LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech University systems have hit record high enrollment numbers across all TTU locations, according to a social media post on Friday. The previous record for enrollment was set at 63, 498 in the 2021-2022 academic year. These numbers could also be contributed to the addition of Midwestern State University that opened September […]