Watch, 3 fallen in the line of duty to be honored in Lubbock at Public Safety Memorial

LUBBOCK, Texas — A ceremony honors the lives of local law enforcement officers, including Sergeant Joshua Bartlett and Officer Nicholas Reyna on Thursday, October 28, at 2:00 p.m. The ceremony also honors fallen Lieutenant Eric Hill with Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The location will be the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial at 66th Street and Quaker Avenue. Use the video player above to watch a livestream. Check back for a replay shortly after the event ends.

Police previously said, “Chiefs from several agencies will be in attendance, as well as board members for the memorial and officers, honoring the fallen…”