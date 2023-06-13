LUBBOCK, Texas — Davis W. Smith with Gorilla Law Firm announced Tuesday morning Vanilla Ice will come back to do a repeat performance from last year at the 2023 4th on Broadway.

Smith said he considered other options but people “begged” if he could get Vanilla Ice to come back, so that’s what he did.

Vanilla Ice on June 23, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for Joyburst)

“We’re brining Vanilla Ice back this year,” Smith said to applause. “He’s gonna do it again!”

“We’re just here to give back to the community that we love so much — that has given us so much,” Smith continued. “Thank you! Let’s get ready have a good time.”

The Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert starts at 7:00 p.m. in Mackenzie Park.

Other acts at the evening concert are: A Tribute to Selena featuring Gabriella Flores, A Rockin’ 80s Tribute featuring the Caldwell Collective, and Lubbock teen-sensation trio Blackwater Draw.

4th on Broadway in Lubbock will kick off with the Bolton Oil Parade Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. But there’s a lot more to come the rest of the day including the United Supermarket’s Fireworks Extravaganza.

Use the video player for a replay of a portion of the 4th on Broadway press conference.