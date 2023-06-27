LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s 4th on Broadway Parade, 2023, will be broadcast live on KLBK. A live player will be added above when the event is about ready to start.

The 4th on Broadway Bolton Oil Parade will be Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The parade starts at Avenue M and Broadway at 9:45 a.m. and runs through 11:00 a.m. It should reach the entrance to Mackenzie Park by 10:00 a.m. which is when you can join Matt, Terri and Sasha for our live coverage.

For those looking to attend in person, check out details like parking and the parade route on our page 4th On Broadway 2023, “United We Sing.”

After the parade ends, check back for a replay.

We’d love to see your pictures from the parade or other 4th on Broadway events. Please feel free to post images on the KLBK Facebook page. Or use the hashtag #KLBKparade on Twitter.