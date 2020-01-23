Watch All12 Courtside, fallout from the Kansas brawl, and previewing the next Baylor game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NEXSTAR) — This week on All12 Courtside, we’re talking about fallout from the Sunflower Showdown brawl in Lawrence, which resulted in suspensions for Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa, David McCormack, and Kansas State players James Love and Antonio Gordon.

ESPN Plus’ Kennetra Pulliams joins the show for a live interview to discuss how the teams respond to the fight looking ahead to the rest of the season.

Use the video player above to watch at 7:30 p.m. CST (8:30 EST). App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the video player.

From our correspondents around the conference, we report from Waco where the #1 team in the country survived a scare on Monday night, as the Baylor Bears escaped with a win over Oklahoma. In Austin, the season has hit a low point for Shaka Smart’s Longhorns, who were dismal in a loss at West Virginia. In Fort Worth, the TCU Horned Frogs stay in the top-half of the conference by beating the Texas Tech, snapping a four-game losing streak to the Red Raiders.

We also look ahead to the matchups in the weekend’s Big 12/SEC Challenge.