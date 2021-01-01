Watch as Post hits 8.5 inches of snow

POST, TX — There’s no doubt the weather in West Texas really knows how to ring in the new year as a winter storm turned West Texas into a winter wonderland overnight.

While Lubbock hardly saw a flurry of the storm that dumped snow across the South Plains and even caused a state emergency in Oklahoma, that definitely wasn’t the case for many of the Hub City’s neighboring counties that woke up Friday to a sea of white.

“It was everywhere. I don’t think any of us really expected this in Post … I kept looking out the back window, and it just kept rising and rising and rising,” Nick Teague, who lives in Post, said.

The Lubbock chapter of the National Weather Service reported three inches of snow in Crosbyton, four inches in Tahoka and 8.5 in Post.

Teague said it was a shock to wake up to his front yard submerged in snow.

“It was insane. I’ve never seen anything like that. Growing up in Eastern New Mexico and West Texas, we normally don’t get a lot of snow, and this is probably the most I’ve seen in my entire life,” Teague said.

He spent the day staying off the roads and making snowmen, but he wasn’t alone in his surprise.

The Garza County Sheriff’s Department shared a picture on Facebook of an officer standing in a snow drift that went up to his waist.

“This is the perfect way to end 2020 when we essentially have a blizzard in West Texas,” Teague said.