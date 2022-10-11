LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department has identified the victim in Saturday morning’s shooting as 17-year-old Dylan Montes. LPD said it is still investigating the shooting that took place around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of 143rd Street, and whether it was an accidental shooting. Montes’ parents, Simona Vasquez and Rito Ramirez […]