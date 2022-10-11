LUBBOCK, Texas — Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke scheduled a campaign stop in Lubbock Tuesday morning in Lubbock. O’Rouke came to the Frazier Pavilion on the campus of Texas Tech University. Use the video player above to watch a replay.
79-year-old dies in crash near Seagraves, DPS says
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person died after a crash Sunday morning in Gaines County near Seagraves city limits, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened on US Highway 62 at 5:33 a.m. A 2016 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 79-year-old Patricia Aspelund Wingo, was southbound on US 62. A 2015 […]
2 Lbk schools, buses not running Tues. and Wed.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to poor road conditions caused by rain two Lubbock schools, Frenship ISD and Cooper ISD, will only have buses running on pavement. Frenship ISD said in a social media post that the pavement only pick-up and drop-off will occur Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. The post said in part, […]
TTU students make final push as voter registration …
LUBBOCK, Texas – With registration for the upcoming midterm election coming to a close, students on Texas Tech University’s (TTU) campus made one last push Monday night to be sure everyone was registered, informed and knew their rights. “There’s a lot of critical issues facing us at this time,” said Sarah Kannel, president of the […]
LPD ‘Special Response Group,’ new training from Hou.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police officers returned from Houston this week after completing a weeklong training regimen with the Houston Police Department, part of the unique skills taught to officers with the “Special Response Group.” LPD touts the group as one of the most finely trained group of specialized officers in West Texas, focused on […]
Man robbed after trying to help couple, HSCO says
LEVELLAND, Texas— A man was robbed and physically assaulted early Monday morning west of Levelland, according to the Hockey County Sherriff’s Office. In a social media post from the HCSO, the victim was robbed of cash near FM 300 and Drill Stem Road between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. when he stopped to check on […]
‘You die by the gun’ family of Lbk teen said
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department has identified the victim in Saturday morning’s shooting as 17-year-old Dylan Montes. LPD said it is still investigating the shooting that took place around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of 143rd Street, and whether it was an accidental shooting. Montes’ parents, Simona Vasquez and Rito Ramirez […]
Truck overturns, stops traffic on South Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas — A rollover with a large commercial truck was reported between Quaker Avenue and Indiana Avenue on South Loop 289 on Monday. The Lubbock Police Department said the call came in at 5:08 p.m. Photos showed traffic backed up on the Loop, and all eastbound main lanes were blocked by the semi. LPD […]
CO accused of trying to bring PCP/Fentanyl into prison
LAMESA, Texas — A correctional officer was arrested and accused of attempting to bring liquid PCP and liquid Fentanyl into the state prison in Lamesa, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Monday. TDCJ said Gilma Parades was caught trying to bring in 17.5 ounces of liquid PCP and 21 ounces of liquid […]