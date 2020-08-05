Broadway Festivals 30th annual event to be TV spectacular, not in-person event

LUBBOCK, Texas — Broadway Festivals announced on Wednesday morning that the 30th annual Fourth on Broadway event in Lubbock will be a TV spectacular rather than an in-person event due to concerns over COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Image provided by Broadway Festivals

Use the video player above to watch a replay of the announcement. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the video.

As of Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Health Department said 79 people in the city or in Lubbock County died from COVID-19.

The following is a statement from Broadway Festivals.

30th Annual 4th on Broadway Transitions to Television Spectacular

LUBBOCK, Texas – In light of the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with Broadway Festivals, Inc. announced today that the annual 4th on Broadway celebration, held for the past 30 years on July 4, and subsequently rescheduled this year for Labor Day, is making another major change.

The event is moving to a television concert format, with the broadcast scheduled at various times on Aug. 30. The three-hour show will be broadcast at 2 p.m. on Fox 34 and MyLubbockTV; 2:30 p.m. on KLBK-TV and 3 p.m. on KAMC-TV.

“We tried everything in our power to bring the celebration to Lubbock in the typical way,” said Don Caldwell, president and executive director of Broadway Festivals. “With the still-rising number of COVID-19 cases, and new orders from Gov. Abbott, we had to make the very painful decision to suspend this year’s Mackenzie Park events to help further the cause of public health.”

For three decades, 4th on Broadway at Mackenzie Park has been an event that Lubbock and the entire region look forward to year after year. Since its humble beginnings by a committee of downtown churches in 1991, the event has become a go-to summer celebration for thousands of West Texans.

Caldwell says organizers still wanted to honor their many sponsors’ involvement and still bring a quality evening of entertainment to the citizens of West Texas and beyond.

“A television special on four stations, as well as streaming online, will actually deliver the event to people outside of our area,” Caldwell said. “We’re putting together a show that will include performances by some of the major names in the region and hopefully some national folks, appearances by sponsors, and others. There truly will be something for everyone.”

To learn more about Lubbock’s annual 4th on Broadway at Mackenzie Park and to view the long list of sponsors that make it possible, visit www.broadwayfestivals.com.

Follow 4th on Broadway on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.