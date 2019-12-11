WATCH: Chris Beard, Texas Tech celebrate win over No. 1 Louisville

Texas Tech forward TJ Holyfield (22) reacts with Louisville forward Jordan Nwora (33) and guard Ryan McMahon (30) turning their backs on the celebration during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in New York. Texas Tech defeated No.1 Louisville 70-57. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Chris Beard and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are deservedly happy after their win over No. 1 Louisville Tuesday night.

After leaving the floor at Madison Square Garden, the team took to the locker room and celebrated.