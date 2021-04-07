Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, April 7

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the fight against COVID-19.

Use the video player to watch a replay.

During the press conference the city reminded residents that the vaccination program at the Lubbock Civic Center will close on May 1. Vaccines will be administered at pharmacies and doctors’ offices in the community.

The Lubbock Safe business program was discontinued. More than 1,000 businesses participated. Local shops can continue to display the Lubbock Safe symbol for as long as they would like.

On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Health Department, for the city and Lubbock County combined, reported 723 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Lubbock had, as of Tuesday, gone 15 days without a COVID death. Active cases were 131.

The people scheduled to speak at the press conference are listed below: