Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, February 10

LUBBOCK, Texas –The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the fight against COVID-19.

The City of Lubbock Health Department, reporting for both the city and Lubbock County combined, reported 690 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Active cases, which peaked in mid-to-late November at more than 5,000, were less than 1,000 as of Tuesday evening.