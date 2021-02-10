Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, February 10

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas –The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the fight against COVID-19.

The live event is over. Use the video player above to watch a replay. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view.

The City of Lubbock Health Department, reporting for both the city and Lubbock County combined, reported 690 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Active cases, which peaked in mid-to-late November at more than 5,000, were less than 1,000 as of Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar