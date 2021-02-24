Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, February 24

LUBBOCK, Texas –The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the fight against COVID-19. Use the video player above to watch. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the video player.

During the press conference, Lubbock Health Director Katherine Wells said the city’s vaccine clinic for February 23 was canceled. Those who had appointments on that day can show up Wednesday or Saturday, Wells said.

The City of Lubbock Health Department, as of Tuesday evening, reporting for the city and Lubbock County combined, said there have been705 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week at this time, it was 698 deaths. Active cases have dropped from well more than 5,000 in November to less than 500.

The Civic Center banquet hall and theater will be available for events after April (after the city’s vaccination program can spare the space current used in the Civic Center). The Senior Centers remain closed for now, but the meal programs will continue with delivery and curbside service.

Outdoor events with more than 10 people still need to be registered and approved by the city.

City COVID-19 press conferences will move to once every two weeks.