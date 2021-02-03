Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, February 3

LUBBOCK, Texas –The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the fight against COVID-19.

The City of Lubbock Health Department on Tuesday reported 676 COVID-19 deaths in Lubbock and Lubbock County since the start of the pandemic.

The city said the panelists for the press conference will be Director of Public Health Katherine Wells, Public Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook and Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope.