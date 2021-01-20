Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, January 20

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Wednesday scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. on the fight against COVID-19.

The live event is over. Use the video player above to watch a replay. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view.

As of Tuesday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported 636 deaths in the city and Lubbock County combined since the start of the pandemic.

Panelists for the press conference were: