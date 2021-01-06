Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, January 6

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. concerning the fight against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department (for both the city and county combined) reported 584 deaths since the start of the pandemic along with 43,266 total cases. The health department also reported that 38,889 recovered. Lubbock was 9 hospital beds short on Tuesday evening.