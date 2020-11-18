Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, November 18

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. amid rising COVID-19 numbers in Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock Health Department reported 585 new cases on Tuesday evening for Lubbock and Lubbock County. There were 282 deaths and 26,693 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

The city reported -12 hospital beds (that is to say 13 available hospital beds for 25 patients who needed them) as of Tuesday evening.

During the press conference, Mayor Dan Pope announced the City of Lubbock will close large city facilities, and city sports facilities for the remainder of the year. Further details, the mayor said, would come soon from the city manager.

The mayor said council meetings (along with boards and commissions) will be online not in person for the remainder of the year.

The city will ask “big box” retailers in Lubbock to impose limits on the number of customers inside the stores at any time. The city will ask “big box” retailers to also require the use masks.

Lubbock Health Authority, Dr. Ron Cook, said Lubbock is close to needing refrigerated trucks to act as temporary morgues because the high number of deaths from COVID.

The mayor also praised Texas Tech for providing what he called an 8-week break after Thanksgiving.

Among other things, Texas Tech said to students on Wednesday, “All events and gatherings of more than ten people scheduled between now and Monday, November 30, 2020, must be moved to an online format or postponed with exceptions.”

Texas Tech also said, “We will be announcing more detail on new policies and enforcement of protocols, including cancellation of tailgating and strict enforcement of mask-wearing and significantly reduced seating capacities.”