Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, October 15

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the first time since March, the City of Lubbock COVID-19 press conference will be in-person instead of Zoom. The press conference was scheduled for Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

The live event is over. Use the video player above to watch a replay. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the player.

Related Story: Lubbock dangerously close to shutdown order from Governor Abbott

As of Wednesday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported (on behalf of the city and Lubbock County combined) a total of 14,675 cases. The city reported a total of 152 deaths from COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Lubbock Health Director Katherine Wells said too many people in Lubbock have COVID. She said cases are not coming from places where masks and social distancing are used. Instead, they are coming from places and events where precautions are not taken.

Dr. Craig Rhyne, Chief Medical Officer with Covenant Health, said if cases continue to rise this fast, Lubbock will run out of hospital beds and caregivers.

Rhyne said its reaching the point where caregivers are getting COVID, mostly in home or social settings. He said mostly caregivers are not getting COVID at work where safety protocols are followed.

Dr. Mike Ragain said Lubbock had record high numbers in the last week. He said hospitals are discharging COVID patient only to immediately fill a bed with another COVID patient.

Mayor Dan Pope said normally we have world-class healthcare at our fingertips in Lubbock. He said that is now at risk. He said COVID put a strain on hospitals recently such that you will now wait when going to one of the emergency rooms.

Dr. Rhyne said Texas has been divided into Trauma Service Areas. Rhyne said if the Lubbock TSA stays above 15 percent of hospital patients being COVID positive, shutdown orders will come from the governor. The current rate, Dr. Rhyne said as of Thursday was 13.3 percent.

“We are dangerously close to being on the governor’s shut down list,” Rhyne said.