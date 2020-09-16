Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, September 16

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. concerning COVID-19 or coronavirus.

During the press conference, Lubbock Health Director Katherine Wells said Lubbock will likely go over the 10,000 case milestone on Wednesday evening.

Wells said the city will update how the COVID information dashboard works. The information will be the same, she said, but it will be better at handling a large data set.

As of Tuesday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported 9,936 total cases for Lubbock and Lubbock County since the start of the pandemic. That same report listed 113 deaths.