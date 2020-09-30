Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, September 29

"Our hospital ICUs are at or near capacity," said Lubbock Health Authority Ron Cook.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. concerning COVID-19 or coronavirus.

“Our hospital ICUs are at or near capacity,” said Lubbock Health Authority Ron Cook. “We’re not doing a good job with wearing our masks or social distancing.

When asked to clarify, Cook said, “ICU, not the regular beds, are at or near capacity. Both big hospitals do have surge capacity.”

Cook said hospitals can add treat more in the so-called “surge capacity,” but it’s not ideal. He said it’s like red-lining the tachometer in a car. It can be done but don’t do if you don’t need to.

“These exploding numbers are not just from our college-age community members. It is now clearly evident we have community spread in our schools, in our nursing homes and our other businesses,” Cook said.

Cook said it comes from a laxity in preventative measures. He said if someone near you is not wearing a mask, it should make you feel uncomfortable.

“This daily case count number is similar to what they’re seeing in large metropolitan areas. It is very high for Lubbock,” said Lubbock Health Director Katherine Wells.

Wells said 93 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. She said we have uncontrolled community spread.

Six facilities (nursing homes, or long term care) are under surveillance by the health department Wells said. She also said outbreaks have been identified in distribution facilities and offices.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the following on Wednesday online for Region B which includes Lubbock and a 22-county area around Lubbock.

Trauma Service Area B

2020 Population Estimate – 513,580

Total Staffed Hospital Beds – 1,386

Available Hospital Beds – 414​​​​​​​

Available ICU Beds – 22

Available Ventilators – 207​​​​​​​

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Currently In Hospital – 117​​​​​​​

Total Hospitalizations – 972

(The city’s dashboard data is only for the city and county. It does not include all of Region B.)

The City of Lubbock Health Department (reporting for the city and Lubbock County combined) said as of Tuesday evening, there have been 11,952 total cases of COVID-19 and 129 deaths.