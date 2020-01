LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 18 Texas Tech takes on No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday in Lubbock. Tipoff for this highly anticipated men’s basketball matchup is 5:00 p.m.

Watch Countdown to Tipoff starting at 10:30 a.m. on KAMC or right here on EverythingLubbock.com in the video player above. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.

Check back shortly after the show for a replay.