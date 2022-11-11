LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Lubbock residents Brenna Wiles and her fiancé Jose Duran-Sanchez said a driver hit their home in the 200 block of North Avenue P.

Wiles said the driver, who was wearing a reflective safety vest, crashed into Duran-Sanchez’ work vehicle and her 12-year-old daughters room causing the car door to be ripped off and cracks inside the closet of the room.

He drove away, going north on I-27, Wiles said.

According to Wiles and the Lubbock Police Department, no one was injured.

Wiles and Duran-Sanchez said they filed a report with LPD and provided police and EverythingLubbock.com with footage of the crash.

No arrests had yet been made.