WATCH: Fmr TTU baseball player, Altobelli, speaks on death of uncle, who died with Kobe Bryant in crash

John Altobelli died in a helicopter crash along with Kobe Bryant

MIDLAND, Texas — Former Texas Tech baseball player Bo Altobelli spoke with KMID News in Midland after his uncle, John Altobelli, died in the Calabasas plane crash that also killed Kobe Bryant Sunday morning.

John Altobelli was the baseball coach at Orange Coast College for 27 years.

His nephew, Bo, played baseball for Texas Tech from 2010-2012 and now coaches at Midland College.

Altobelli plans on honoring his late uncle by wearing a No. 14 jersey, which John wore at Orange Coast.