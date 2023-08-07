LUBBOCK, Texas – With back-to-school in full swing, Lubbock drivers are going to see an increase of traffic on the roads and especially in school zones. The Lubbock Police Department gave EverythingLubbock.com some tips on staying safe on the roads.

LPD warned drivers about an influx of students walking and riding their bikes to school as well as increased vehicle traffic. Lieutenant Brady Cross asked drivers to “slow down in the mornings, be aware, be cognizant of kids crossing the street.”

Over the summer, we get out of the habit of slowing down in school zones and near buses. LPD urges drivers to “stop for all school buses loading and unloading.” Additionally, LPD asks drivers to “familiarize yourself with the traffic zones around schools, obey all speed limit signs and adjust your commute times.”

“Slow down on your morning commute and afternoon commute and just be aware of foot traffic and extra cars on the road going to and from school,” said Lt. Cross.

LPD wants to remind drivers that it is against the law to use “a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone.”

“As always, the LPD is available to assist our local school district police departments if needed.”