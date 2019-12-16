Watch here, memorial service for Bill Maddox

LUBBOCK, Texas — Longtime Lubbock news anchor Bill Maddox passed away on December 3. He was 81. On Monday, a memorial will be held at the at Lubbock Dream Center, 1111 30th Street.

For most of his career he worked at KAMC, but he also worked for KLBK — not to mention some time in radio.

EverythingLubbock.com will carry a live video feed of the memorial. Use the video player above. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.

