Watch here, Miracles Christmas Parade, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — If you saw the 16th Miracles Christmas Parade in Lubbock, you know how good it was. Relive the parade in the video player above and the players below. And if you could not be there, see it for the first time!

Check out Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire, who was also the Parade Marshal, leading the crowd in a chant of “Raider Power.”

Joey McGuire As Parade Marshal, 2021 Miracles Christmas Parade (Nexstar/Staff)

You can also watch the parade on KAMC.

Air Dates:

Friday, December 24th: 6am – 7am

Friday, December 24th: 11am – 12noon

Saturday, December 25th: 12pm – 1pm

More information can be found at miraclesparade.com The parade is also a regular Toys For Tots event to gather unwrapped toys for needy children in this area. The United States Marine Corps was part of the parade and walked the route to gather toys. The Marines also provided the Color Guard.