WATCH: KAMC Storm Team severe weather updates for May 26
LUBBOCK, Texas - Severe storms are expected across the South Plains Sunday afternoon and evening.
Use the live video player above to watch severe weather updates from the KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab.
App users might need to CLICK HERE to see the live video stream.
The video player will automatically start and stop as members of the weather team go live with reports.
Note: "KAMC - WE'LL BE RIGHT BACK" will display on the video player when we're not live.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
