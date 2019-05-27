WATCH: KLBK First Warning Weather updates for May 26
LUBBOCK, Texas - KLBK's meteorologists are monitoring the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms across the South Plains.
Use the live video player above to watch severe weather updates from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center.
App users might need to CLICK HERE to see the live video stream.
The video player will automatically start and stop as members of the weather staff go live with reports.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
