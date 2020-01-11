WATCH: Lady Raiders hold moment of silence for fallen firefighter, police officer

1  of  2
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lady Raiders held a moment of silence before Saturday’s game to honor the firefighter and police officer that were killed in a crash Saturday morning.

27-year-old Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and 39-year-old Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant/Paramedic Eric Hill were the two killed in the crash. 30-year-old Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Dawson was injured and is in critical condition.

The Lady Raiders play Kansas State at 3 p.m. in United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday.

