Watch: Lawmakers grapple with future of college sports after big blow to the Big 12

Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) looks to pass while covered by Texas Tech Red forward Tyreek Smith (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men’s tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

We have removed the live stream for now so that we can livestream our newscast. You can watch on the State Senate website.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Senate scheduled a hearing of its Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas. The hearing starts at 1:00 p.m. Monday. Use the video player above to watch live.

The committee was formed in response to the decision of the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 in favor of the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The move will have impacts on other Texas schools including Texas Tech, Baylor, and TCU.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, citing a study from the Perryman Group, said the direct impact will be at least $117 million per year and 1,600 jobs lost. It could be even higher; $161 million and 2,200 jobs lost. But the indirect impact could be higher still with up to nearly $300 million of lost economic activity each year.

UT and OU promised to stay with the Big 12 until the summer of 2025.

State Senator Charles Perry serves on the select committee. State Representative Dustin Burrows has been invited to participate.