LEVELLAND, Texas — The City of Levelland held a press conference Friday afternoon after two Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a crash Thursday that claimed the life of one and severely injured the other.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said around 10:00 a.m., a Ford F150 driven by 38-year-old Crystal Goforth was parked facing north on the shoulder of US Highway 385.

Goforth was in the driver seat while 41-year-old animal control officer Jonathan Corder was in the passenger seat, according to DPS.

DPS said a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 42-year-old Adrian Lozano, was northbound when it drifted onto the shoulder and collided with the back of the F150.

Goforth was pronounced dead on the scene after the crash, DPS said. She leaves behind a husband and a 15-year-old son, according to Levelland.

Corder was taken to University Medical Center with severe injuries.

The city said in a statement that Goforth and Corder were responding to a service call when the crash occurred.