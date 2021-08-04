Watch Replay: City of Lubbock COVID-19 News Conference (8/4/21)

Use the video player below to watch the replay

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock held a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

New cases have increased in Lubbock County over the last several weeks due to the Delta variant of the virus.

Director of Public Health Katherine Wells said roughly 80 to 85 percent of the new cases in the Lubbock area were connected to the Delta variant.

She attributed the spike to the Delta variant, low vaccination rates and more people moving around.

Wells said there were 132,000 residents who remain unvaccinated and were still eligible for a vaccine in the Lubbock area.

She also noted there was an increase in child-to-child transmissions at daycare facilities and day camps.

Public Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook said the Delta variant was more contagious, caused more disease, lasts longer and was affecting children more than the Alpha variant.

He also said the science shows COVID numbers are significantly increasing and Lubbock was back in a “red zone.”

Dr. Cook, along with other local health officials, are highly recommending residents mask up indoors and get the vaccine.

Convenant Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Craig Rhyne said their medical group is getting requests from around the state to accept transfer patients.

He said the local medical community does not have the space, additional nurses nor doctors provided by the state.

“Unlike last time, we don’t have the state cavalry coming over the hill to rescue us this time,” Dr. Rhyne said.

Dr. Rhyne said they saw more younger people hospitalized this time around.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said there won’t be a new city mask mandate, due to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order of July 29.

However, the mayor said the order also stresses Texans follow safe practices.

According to Mayor Pope, 41 percent of Lubbock residents were vaccinated, 42 percent were unvaccinated and 17 percent were not eligible for a vaccine.

On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department reported 153 new cases and one additional death.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 51,353 confirmed cases, 49,084 recoveries and 739 deaths.