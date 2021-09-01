Watch Live: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference (9/1/21)

Use the video player below to watch the news conference

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will hold a virtual news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department reported 277 new cases and one additional death.

A total 4,341 cases were reported as currently active. This is the highest number of active cases reported so far in all of 2021.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 56,878 confirmed cases, 51,764 recoveries and 772 deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 20.55 percent as of the last update provided on Monday, August 30.