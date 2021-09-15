Watch Live: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference (9/15/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host a virtual news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Use the video player above to watch the event live.

On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department reported 267 new cases and three additional deaths.

A total 61,228 cases, 55,708 recoveries and 817 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 19.38 percent as of the last update provided on Monday, September 13.