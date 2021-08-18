Watch Replays: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference & TTUHSC virtual town hall

Use the video player below to watch the livestreams

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock held a virtual news conference at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).



New cases continue to increase in Lubbock County due to the Delta variant of the virus.

Director of Public Health Katherine Wells noted there had been a noticeable increase in the number of people vaccinated in the Lubbock area over the last four weeks. Wells said there are plenty of vaccines available in Lubbock and reminded patients the shots are free.

She also reminded the community there is a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Clapp Park. The testing site operates from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm. Monday through Friday. Test results are ready between 24 to 48 hours, Wells said.

Public Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook said roughly 90 percent of hospitalized patients in Lubbock are unvaccinated.

Dr. Cook said the average age of the hospitalized patient is 53. The average age of the patient on a ventilator here is 48.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope pleaded with citizens to get vaccinated. Data provided by Pope showed there had been a increase in new COVID-19 cases in the 30 to 49 age group.

On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department reported 225 new cases and one additional death.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 53,786 confirmed cases, 49,943 recoveries and 748 deaths in Lubbock County.

Also on Wednesday, Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center hosted a virtual town hall at 12:30 p.m.

The “This is Your Shot: Vaccine Facts & Science” virtual town hall featured a panel of trusted health care leaders with the TTUHSC and experts from both universities who provided facts and information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

