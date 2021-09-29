Watch Replay: City of Lubbock COVID-19 virtual news conference (9/29/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock provided a 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) update during a virtual news conference Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

The news conference panel included nurses from all three of Lubbock’s major school districts. The nurses were Jessip Brezt-Hill with Lubbock ISD, Kristy Rose with Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Hannah Deal with Frenship ISD.

All three discussed their roles and COVID-19 prevention, testing and resources within their school districts.

They noted there have been no outbreaks in their respected districts, so far, this school year and exposures have been taking place mostly outside the classroom and at home.



All three did note that typical illnesses that are common this time of year (i.e. flu, strep throat, season allergies) were also emerging.

Director of Public Health Katherine Wells provided an update on COVID-19 booster doses for the Pfizer vaccine. Keep in mind, a booster has yet to be approved for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Wells also noted that the City of Lubbock will begin operating a mini-vaccination hub at the Caprock Shopping Center (50th Street and Boston Avenue) on Wednesday, October 6.

She said additional details will be released at a later date and all vaccination efforts would be moving to this central location.

Mayor Dan Pope said new COVID-19 cases were down roughly 20 percent last week prior to the previous week.

As of Tuesday, there had been 63,514 total cases, 57,952 recoveries and 846 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. A total 4,716 cases were currently active.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 16.05 percent as of the last update provided on Monday, September 27.