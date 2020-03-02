REPLAY: City of Lubbock Health Department press conference concerning COVID-19

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock held a press conference at 3:00 p.m. concerning the city’s preparations with local and state agencies surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

Here is the full press release from the city:

The City of Lubbock Health Department is actively engaged in planning with local and state agencies for COVID-19. The Health Department will hold a news conference detailing its preparations. Speakers at the news conference include Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson, Director of Public Health Katherine Wells and local health authority, Dr. Ronald Cook.

  • What: City of Lubbock Health Department News Conference
  • When: 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 
  • Where: Lubbock Fire Rescue Auditorium, 1515 E. Ursuline Street

