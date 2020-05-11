WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock officials hold virtual COVID-19 press conference

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock is set to hold another virtual COVID-19 press conference at 11:30 a.m.
According to a release, officials will offer the latest information from the Health Department, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock and take questions from local media outlets.
Use the video player above to watch the conference live. App users may need to click here for a better view of the player.
As usual, Lacey Nobles, Mayor Dan Pope, Dr. Ron Cook, and Katherine Wells will be involved in the press conference.