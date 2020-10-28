Watch, city town hall on COVID-19 questions

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a virtual town hall for citizens to submit questions and get answers directly from City Officials in a live forum — Wednesday, October 28th, at 5:30 P.M.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: During the town hall, Mayor Dan Pope said starting Thursday, the City of Lubbock would no longer approve gatherings of more than 10 people.

Mayor Pro-tem Steve Massengale Lubbock is not fining people for failing to wear masks in Lubbock. That might change if COVID cases continue to rise.

Covenant Health in Lubbock had previously a capacity of 71 beds for COVID-19. That has been increased to 160. Covenant has 18 nurses sent by the State of Texas.

University Medical Center reported staffing problems due to staff. UMC had 237 staff out — mostly because of COVID. That would include both who tested positive as well as those who must quarantine.

Having beds open is one thing, UMC said, but having enough nurses and doctors is another. UMC has not yet received extra staffing from the state but anticipated state help in terms of caregivers.