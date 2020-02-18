Watch live: Coronado retires Jarrett Culver’s high school jersey

LUBBOCK, Texas — Coronado High School will retire the jersey of Jarrett Culver on Tuesday morning starting at 9:00.

Use the video link above to watch. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view.

Culver is expected to be there along with his whole family and Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard. This is part of a bigger celebration of Coronado sports. We expect the jersey retirement to be at the end of the event.

Culver currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.