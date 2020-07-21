Watch, COVID-19 update from the City of Lubbock for Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. concerning COVID-19 or coronavirus. The city (and county) saw recent rises in the number of new cases.

As of Monday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported a total of 4,552 cases with a total of 66 death since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

