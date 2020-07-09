Watch live, COVID-19 update from the City of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. concerning COVID-19 or coronavirus. The city (and county) saw a recent rise in the number of new cases.

As of Wednesday evening, the City of Lubbock reported 180 new cases (the second highest ever for daily new cases) for a total of 3,231. Lubbock reported two additional deaths Wednesday for a total of 58. The city also reported 40 recoveries for a total 1,491. All of those numbers are for the city and county combined.

During the press conference, Councilman Steve Massengale said the city will soon (possibly Friday) post a form online that can be filled out and emailed to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us for permission to hosts events of more than 10 people.

For now, events of more than 10 people are restricted by an order from Governor Greg Abbott. Such events can occur with permission from the mayor or county judge. County Judge Curtis Parrish gave blanket permission this week.

Also during the press conference, Mayor Dan Pope said no one had been cited (and no businesses had been cited) for failing to wear a mask. Pope said verbal communication to educate folks (and businesses) had been sufficient to get people to wear face coverings in those situations where they are required.

Pope also said the Chamber of Commerce gave out 150 free masks recently to help local businesses keep employees and customers safe.

Pope said Walgreens will offer a free COVID-19 testing clinic at 6th Street and Avenue Q. The mayor said a formal announcement would come later in the day on Thursday with more details.

