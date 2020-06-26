Watch Live: Emergency Lubbock city council meeting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock council scheduled a meeting 3:00 p.m. Friday to discuss restrictions on large gatherings and the requirement of face coverings.

Use the video player above to watch live. App users can click here for an alternate view of the player.

If the council stops for executive session, we will stop the live stream and restart when the council comes back.

Mayor Dan Pope presented a draft of his 11th declaration of disaster on Friday during an emergency meeting of the Lubbock City Council.

Under the declaration, if approved and finalized, a commercial business with customers coming in from the public must have a safety plan. Employees must wear face masks as part of that plan where 6-feet of distance is not possible. Businesses can adopt Lubbock Safe requirements instead of writing their own.

Businesses must post their safety requirement, if the new declaration is approved.

No civil or criminal penalty can be imposed on individuals. There was some talk that under state law (and executive orders from the governor) businesses can be fined, according to the discussion in an emergency city council meeting. The council was leaning toward no fine or fee at all at the time of this report.

The mayor asked the city council to approve. That discussion is still continuing at the time of this report. Please check back for updates.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains