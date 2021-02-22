Watch live, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick in Lubbock, Re: ERCOT

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick will hold a media briefing Monday at 4:15 p.m. at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport — more specifically in the Lubbock Aero FBO Lobby. We will carry the briefing live on EverythingLubbock.com.

Use the video player above to watch live. App users can CLICK HERE for a an alternate view of the player.

Patrick is expected to address the issue of widespread power outages in Texas during a winter storm. Some, including Governor Greg Abbott, blamed ERCOT — the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Abbott set ERCOT reform as an emergency item for the legislature.

Lubbock Power & Light is scheduled to join ERCOT in June. For now, Lubbock is in the Southwest Power Pool which also suffered power outages during the recent winter storm. However, the situation with ERCOT was more acute with, any given time, four million (or more) homes or businesses without power.

“The root causes of ERCOT’s operational issues need to be fully investigated and solutions must be found,” LP&L said last week. “Legislative hearings on this issue begin next week and will continue over the coming weeks and months. LP&L will track this process very carefully.”