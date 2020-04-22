Watch live, Lubbock City Council special meeting Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council meets Wednesday morning via Internet teleconference. Use the video player above to watch live. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view.

Also, the city typically shows a live stream of all city council meetings at THIS LINK.

The following is a copy of the City Council Agenda:

http://www.ci.lubbock.tx.us

Internet/Video Link: https://zoom.us/j/91941042968

or Teleconference Phone #s: +1-346-248-7799 ; +1-669-900-9128 ; +1-253-215-8782 ; +1-301-715-8592 ; +1-312-626-6799 ; +1-646-558-8656

Enter ID #: 919 4104 2968 #

Pursuant to the Executive Order of Governor Abbott, notice is hereby given that the City Council will meet via video conference and teleconference.

10:00 a.m. – Work Session

1. City Council convenes in Work Session regarding items for presentation and discussion on such issues that may require more in-depth consideration by the City Council, than Regular Agenda items. No action will be taken by the City Council in Work Session.

1.1. Citizen Comments – Any citizen wishing to address the City Council, regarding any matter posted on the City Council Agenda, may submit a citizen comment by email at citizencomments@mylubbock.us, no later than 8:00 a.m. on April 22, 2020. Submitted comments must include name and address. Each comment will be read aloud for a period of time not to exceed three minutes pursuant to City Council Rules. Citizen Comments is an opportunity for citizens to make comments and express a position on agenda items.

1.2. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update and Discussion including, but not limited to, Financial Impact, Response, and Operational Adjustments

1.3. Unified Development Code (UDC) and Impact Fee Update

2. Regular Session

2.1. Resolution – City Manager: Consider a resolution concerning participation by the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA), in conjunction with the South Plains Association of Governments (SPAG), in a Revolving Loan Fund Program to provide financial assistance to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2.2. Resolution – Engineering: Consider a resolution authorizing and establishing the date to hold a public hearing, to consider the land use assumptions and capital improvements plans (capacity plans) under which a water, wastewater, and roadway impact fee may be imposed.

NOTICE OF EMERGENCY SUPPLEMENT TO THE APRIL 22nd LUBBOCK CITY COUNCIL CALLED SPECIAL MEETING AGENDA

NOTICE is hereby given that the Agenda for the April 22, 2020 meeting of the governing body of the CITY OF LUBBOCK, TEXAS, is supplemented with the following emergency addition of an agenda item to be considered, in accordance with Section 551.045 of the Texas Government Code, at 10:00 a.m. on the 22nd day of April, 2020, at a special meeting place via internet/video for the purpose concerning participation by Market Lubbock, Inc. (MLI), in conjunction with the South Plains Association of Governments (SPAG), in a Revolving Loan Fund Program to provide financial assistance to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the items on the posted agenda for the April 22, 2020 Called Special City Council Meeting, the Lubbock City Council shall consider the following:

2.1.1. Resolution – City Manager: Consider a resolution concerning participation by the Market Lubbock, Inc. (MLI), in conjunction with the South Plains Association of Governments (SPAG), in a Revolving Loan Fund Program to provide financial assistance to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.