Watch: Lubbock Co. Sheriff press conference on deadly 2020 officer-involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe scheduled a press conference for Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Rowe addressed a deadly officer-involved shooting on the night of Thanksgiving 2020 in West Lubbock County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home near 50th Street and Research Boulevard. Deputies later located Michael Pena, 31, a few miles away where there was a confrontation and shots fired. Pena was taken to University Medical Center where he eventually died from his injuries.

