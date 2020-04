LUBBOCK, Texas – The city on Monday said Lubbock Economic Recovery Taskforce met for the first time and held a virtual press conference online at 5:15 pm.

The job of the LERT is to help the mayor and city council figure out ways to safely re-open businesses without causing increased danger from COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Use the video player above to watch a replay. App users might need to CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19