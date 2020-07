LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock ISD scheduled a press conference for Tuesday morning concerning the district’s health and safety efforts for face-to-face instruction for the upcoming school year.

Use the video player above to watch. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the player. The scheduled start time is 8:00 a.m.

The district’s medical consultant Dr. Douglas Klepper and Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Misty Rieber will provide information.